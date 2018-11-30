Kings' Anze Kopitar: Dishes on two goals
Kopitar garnered a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 road loss to the Oilers.
Kopitar was the primary distributor on goals to Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter, with the second one taking place on the man advantage. The captain now has seven goals and 10 assists for a 58-point pace, though he's still in pursuit of his first power-play tally of 2018-19.
