Kings' Anze Kopitar: Dishes out assists in win
Kopitar set up three of his team's five goals Tuesday as part of a 5-1 rout of New Jersey.
While nowhere near the pace of last season, Kopitar has still been a useful player for his owners, and he's hot at the moment, contributing in five consecutive games. The problem is that he just doesn't have much around him to help him get his points, which harms his value in season-long leagues.
