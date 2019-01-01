Kings' Anze Kopitar: Dishes pair of assists

Kopitar recorded two assists -- one on the power-play -- and three shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Kopitar has been on fire in recent weeks with five goals and 21 points in his last 22 games. The two-time Selke Trophy-winner is having a down-year following a 92-point campaign a season ago, but if he can maintain this pace for the remainder of the year, he could still turn in a solid fantasy performance in 2018-19.