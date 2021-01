Kopitar recorded two assists and went 16-for-24 at the faceoff dot in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Kopitar picked up where he left off last year, generating a multi-point effort in his first game. The 33-year-old center is still firmly entrenched as the top option down the middle for the Kings. He had 62 points in 70 outings last year and should approach a point-per-game pace in 2020-21 as well despite the Kings' expected struggles on offense.