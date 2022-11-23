Kopitar provided two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Kopitar entered Tuesday on a three-game point drought. It didn't take him long to snap the slump, as he helped out on Kevin Fiala's goal 35 seconds into the game. Kopitar also set up Sean Walker's third-period tally. Despite the recent inconsistency, Kopitar's been solid this season with three goals, 13 helpers, 41 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating in 22 appearances. With Fiala taking Gabriel Vilardi's place on the top line, Kopitar has a more experienced linemate to set up for scoring chances.