Kings' Anze Kopitar: Dishes pair of helpers
Kopitar recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Kopitar had a hand in the game-tying and game-winning goals, both scored by Alex Iafallo as part of a hat trick. That duo has shown solid chemistry in January -- Kopitar has two tallies and seven helpers in 10 games this month. For the season, the 32-year-old is up to 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists), 100 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 52 contests.
