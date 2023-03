Kopitar notched two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

One of Kopitar's assists came on the power play. The veteran center has been a strong playmaker lately with a goal and six helpers over his last six games. He's up to 65 points (17 on the power play), 146 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 71 appearances this season.