Kings' Anze Kopitar: Dishes two power-play assists
Kopitar recorded two helpers with a man advantage in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Kopitar set up goals by linemates Alex Iafallo and Tyler Toffoli in the first period. The 32-year-old added four PIM in the contest. With his second consecutive two-point outing, Kopitar is up to 15 goals and 22 assists in 42 games this year, with 13 of his points coming on the power play.
