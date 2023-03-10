Kopitar notched three assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kopitar helped out on the Kings' first three goals -- two by Adrian Kempe and one from Gabriel Vilardi. It had been six games since Kopitar last had an assist, though he scored five times in that span. The 35-year-old has reached the 60-point mark in all but one of the full-length campaigns in his career. He's at 25 goals, 36 helpers, 138 shots on net, a plus-15 rating, 74 blocked shots and 61 hits through 66 outings.