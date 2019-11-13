Kings' Anze Kopitar: Earns pair of points
Kopitar scored a goal and generated an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
Kopitar scored a goal at 1:10 of the first period with a helper from Sean Walker, and then returned the favor by setting up Walker's empty-net goal in the third. Kopitar has six tallies and 18 points in 18 games this year. Six of his points have come with a man advantage.
