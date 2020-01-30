Kings' Anze Kopitar: Earns power-play helper
Kopitar recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
Kopitar is now at 44 points (17 tallies, 27 helpers) in 51 games this season. The Slovenian has added 99 shots on goal and 16 power-play points. He'll hold down the top-line center job for the Kings, but offense could be harder to come by if the team deals some of its more productive players to contenders at the trade deadline.
