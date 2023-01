Kopitar provided a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kopitar has opened January with a three-game point streak (one goal, two helpers). It's surprisingly his longest run of the season, though he hasn't recorded a multi-point effort since a two-goal game Dec. 11. The 35-year-old center is up to 11 tallies, 21 helpers, 85 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 44 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 43 outings. The helper was his first shorthanded point of the campaign.