Kopitar notched three assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar had the secondary helper on all three goals of Alex Laferriere's hat trick. This was Kopitar's first multi-point effort since Nov. 20 versus the Sharks. The 38-year-old center is up to six goals, 14 helpers, 48 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 33 appearances this season. He remains in a top-six role, but he's likely set for one of the lower-scoring campaigns of his prolific career.