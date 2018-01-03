Kings' Anze Kopitar: Ends eight-game run without multi-point showing
Kopitar recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-0 win over Edmonton.
This was the veteran's 12th multi-point showing of the campaign, and he's now up to 17 goals and 42 points through 40 games. Kopitar's 18.1 shooting percentage is unsustainably high, but he's logging huge minutes (21:51 with 2:55 on the power play) and should offset the looming decline in goals by continuing to pile up assists. After a rough 2016-17 campaign, the Slovenian star is back to being a go-to asset in all fantasy settings.
