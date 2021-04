Kopitar scored a goal on six shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kopitar gave the Kings a 2-0 lead in the second period, but that was it for their offense. The 33-year-old snapped his 12-game goal drought with the tally. For the season, he has nine goals, 43 points, 97 shots on net, 34 hits and 30 blocked shots in 41 contests.