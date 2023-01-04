Kopitar scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Kopitar's second-period tally put the Kings up 2-1, though that lead lasted less than a minute. The goal snapped Kopitar's five-game point drought, and it was his first tally since Dec. 11. Despite the recent slump, the 35-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 30 points, 81 shots on net, 43 hits and 50 blocked shots through 41 appearances. He's on track to reach the 60-point mark for the fifth time in six years, with the exception being the 56-game 2020-21 campaign.