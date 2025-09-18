Kopitar announced Thursday that the 2025-26 season will be his last in the NHL, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kopitar will head into his 20th and final season when this campaign kicks off. The Slovenian center leads the franchise in games played (1,454) and assists (838) and is also the most prominent hockey player from his country. He is also a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, a five-time All-Star and has won the Selke Trophy twice and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy three times. Kopitar figures to push for 20-plus goals and approximately 70 points in 2025-26 as he looks to go out on a high note as one of the best two-way centers of his generation.