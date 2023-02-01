Kopitar scored a goal and two assists on one shot in the Kings' 5-4 overtime defeat to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Kopitar extended the Kings' lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal off a nice feed from Jaret Anderson-Dolan. He also added helpers on both of Adrian Kempe's goals to finish the night with three points. This game gives Kopitar goals in three of the last four games, picking up four goals and six points in this span. On the season, the Slovenian forward has 16 goals and 43 points in 53 games.