Kopitar had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory over the Blues on Sunday.

Kopitar's goal, which was a tip-in, stood as the winner. It's his first goal of the season. He's off to an explosive offensive start this year -- he has 10 points, including nine apples, in just six games. Kopitar isn't going to keep this up for the whole season, but it wasn't that long ago that the now 33-year-old delivered at more than a point-per-game. Stick him into your lineup and reap the rewards.