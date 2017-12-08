Kings' Anze Kopitar: Extends point streak to four

Kopitar dished out two helpers in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Kopitar assisted on Dustin Brown's go-ahead goal in the third period and added a helper on Drew Doughty's overtime winner after Ottawa overcame that initial deficit. The Slovenian center's in the midst of another tremendous campaign with 36 points through 30 games, including three goals and five assists during his current four-game point streak.