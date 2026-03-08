Kopitar scored a goal and took four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Kopitar snapped a prolonged 21-game goalless skid, as this was his first goal since a 4-2 win over Utah back on Dec. 8. The veteran playmaker also missed 11 games due to a lower-body injury between Jan. 7 and Jan. 29. Kopitar has had a subpar season in 2025-26. He posted 67 points in 2024-25 while playing in 81 contests, but he's been limited to just 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 47 games in 2025-26. That's subpar production for a first-line center, especially one of Kopitar's stature.