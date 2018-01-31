Kings' Anze Kopitar: Extends point streak with two helpers
Kopitar extended his point streak to six games Tuesday, notching a pair of assists in a win over the Stars.
Kopitar picked up right where he left off prior to the All-Star break, helping lead Los Angeles to a second consecutive victory. Kopitar is having a phenomenal season with 19 goals and 53 points through 50 games. The 30-year-old is sporting a plus-19 rating and has been ridiculously consistent with his production. Use him well.
More News
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Garners two points to extend streak•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Assists in three straight•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Ends eight-game run without multi-point showing•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Tacks on another multi-point effort•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Extends point streak to four•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Racks up three points against Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...