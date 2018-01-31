Kings' Anze Kopitar: Extends point streak with two helpers

Kopitar extended his point streak to six games Tuesday, notching a pair of assists in a win over the Stars.

Kopitar picked up right where he left off prior to the All-Star break, helping lead Los Angeles to a second consecutive victory. Kopitar is having a phenomenal season with 19 goals and 53 points through 50 games. The 30-year-old is sporting a plus-19 rating and has been ridiculously consistent with his production. Use him well.