Kopitar scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Kopitar played a key role in the Kings' third-period tally, including scoring the tying power-play goal at 19:43 of the frame. His third assist also came with the man advantage on Alex Iafallo's game-winner 9:19 into overtime. Kopitar entered this postseason with 22 tallies and 48 assists over 86 contests, and as a two-time champion, he's no stranger to delivering on the big stage.