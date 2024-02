Kopitar notched a shorthanded assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Kopitar took advantage of the Penguins' poor power play, springing Adrian Kempe for a 2-on-1, which Kempe buried himself. This was Kopitar's third straight game with a point, his longest streak since mid-December. The center is up to 45 points (15 on the power play, three shorthanded) with 95 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 53 outings overall.