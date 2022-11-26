Kopitar scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kopitar capped the Kings' win with an empty-netter at 17:32 of the third period. He's scored twice and added two assists over his last six games, but the 35-year-old's offense has been a bit more volatile than usual. He's up to four goals, 17 points, 44 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-4 rating in 23 outings this season. He already has four separate stretches of two or more games with no points.