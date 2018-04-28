Kings' Anze Kopitar: Finalist for MVP

Kopitar was named as a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Friday, NHL.com reports.

Kopitar's 35 goals and 92 points are both career highs, and he also fired 200 shots on goal and finished with a plus-21 rating. Furthermore, the 30-year-old supplemented his monstrous offensive production by posting a Corsi For of 53.1 percent to establish his two-way talent. Kopitar's power-play presence solidified his spot in this race, as he notched seven goals and 20 helpers with the man advantage. The other two finalists are Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and New Jersey's Taylor Hall.