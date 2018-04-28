Kings' Anze Kopitar: Finalist for MVP
Kopitar was named as a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Friday, NHL.com reports.
Kopitar's 35 goals and 92 points are both career highs, and he also fired 200 shots on goal and finished with a plus-21 rating. Furthermore, the 30-year-old supplemented his monstrous offensive production by posting a Corsi For of 53.1 percent to establish his two-way talent. Kopitar's power-play presence solidified his spot in this race, as he notched seven goals and 20 helpers with the man advantage. The other two finalists are Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and New Jersey's Taylor Hall.
More News
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Admirable effort in Game 3•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Reaches 90 points•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Posts two points Monday•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Goes off for four goals•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Crushes Red Wings with four-point night•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Notches two assists in Saturday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...