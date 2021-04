Kopitar scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Kopitar's third-period tally cut the deficit to 3-2, but that was as close as the Kings got. The star center continues to find success with 11 goals and 45 points in 44 appearances this season. He's added 102 shots on net, 35 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating as the Kings' top-line center.