Kopitar scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Kopitar's four-game point streak was snapped in Boston on Tuesday, but he's right back at it. The addition of Artemi Panarin via trade has boosted Kopitar's production as the Kings look to keep pace in the playoff race. Kopitar is up to eight goals, 28 points, 67 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating across 50 outings this season.