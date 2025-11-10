Kopitar scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Kopitar lit the lamp on a power play just six minutes after the Penguins opened the scoring. With the tally, the 38-year-old center is up to two goals, eight points and 18 shots on goal in 12 games this season. Since his return from injury on Oct. 25, he has four total points and is beginning to trend upwards with a goal in each of his last two games. The 20-year NHL veteran is just 14 points away from 1,300 in his career, which he should hit with ease later this season if he stays healthy. Even in his last season, Kopitar is still a near point-per-game player and has a case to be rostered in most fantasy formats.