Kings' Anze Kopitar: Fires power-play goal
Kopitar scored a power-play goal and won 17 of his 23 faceoffs in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Kopitar's third-period tally on the man advantage, relayed from goalie Jonathan Quick and Drew Doughty, would stand as the game-winning goal. The Slovenian center has four goals and 10 points through nine games this season, with his only two scoreless outings coming when the Kings were shut out in back-to-back games. Fantasy owners who drafted the 32-year-old in hopes of a comeback season will be pleased with the early results.
