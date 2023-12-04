Kopitar notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Kopitar earned his 10th assist of the season on Quinton Byfield's game-winning goal in the third period. The helper was Kopitar's 758th career assist, the most in Kings franchise history. The center racked up 10 points over 11 outings in November and has 20 points, 45 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 21 contests overall. He continues to provide elite two-way play on the top line, even at 36 years old.