Kopitar scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Kopitar netted the first two goals for the Kings, the latter being on the power play. He added an assist on Matt Luff's equalizer in the final seconds of the second period. Kopitar has been impressive in 2020-21 with six goals, 22 assists, 51 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 23 games. The star center should continue to be a big part of the Kings' offense.