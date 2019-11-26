Kings' Anze Kopitar: Fuels comeback with two points
Kopitar scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks on Monday.
Kopitar assisted Dustin Brown's third-period goal and then scored one of his own 4:21 later to tie the game. Kopitar has been excellent with 10 goals and 26 points in 24 contests this season. The center has 53 shots on goal and eight power-play points as well.
