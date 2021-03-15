Kopitar and the Kings won't play against St. Louis on Monday after the game was postponed due to travel issues for Los Angeles, per the NHL's release.
Kopitar has been red hot of late, as he has racked up three goals on 17 shots and eight assists, including eight power-play points, in his previous eight contests. The 33-year-old center will look to keep pushing the attack heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Blues.
