Kopitar (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision Saturday versus Anaheim after missing the morning skate, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Kopitar has four assists across his past three games, which has brought him up to 26 goals and 70 points in 79 contests this season. If Kopitar doesn't play against the Ducks, then Arthur Kaliyev would likely draw into the lineup for the first time since April 3.