Kings' Anze Kopitar: Game-time call Saturday

Kopitar is battling an illness that leaves him a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup versus the Islanders, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Kopitar skipped the AM skate due to the illness, but he hasn't been officially ruled out for the evening's contest. He'll rest up and official word on his status for the contest should surface closer to the opening faceoff. If the veteran pivot can't go, Michael Amadio may be the top candidate to draw in for the Kings.