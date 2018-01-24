Kings' Anze Kopitar: Garners two points to extend streak
Kopitar extended his point streak to four games Tuesday night against the Canucks, adding a power-play goal and an assist in the 6-2 road loss.
Kopitar looks rejuvenated this season, as he's just two points away from matching the 52 he put up with the Kings over 76 games in 2016-17. That 17.4 shooting percentage is bound to dip, but the top-line pivot is averaging a ridiculous 21:52 of ice time, including 2:54 on the power play, to keep him in the upper echelon of fantasy contributors.
More News
