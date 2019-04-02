Kings' Anze Kopitar: Generates assist in 1,000th game
Kopitar notched a helper Monday in what was otherwise a ruined milestone evening, marked by a 7-2 loss to Calgary in Kopitar's 1,000th career game.
It's appropriate that he earned an assist in his 1,000th game, because Kopitar has consistently racked up large helpers and has never had fewer than 12 more assists than goals in a season. Kopitar's team might be a mess this season, but he remains a solid play in most formats because of how well he sets up the Kings' few goals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...