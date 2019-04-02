Kings' Anze Kopitar: Generates assist in 1,000th game

Kopitar notched a helper Monday in what was otherwise a ruined milestone evening, marked by a 7-2 loss to Calgary in Kopitar's 1,000th career game.

It's appropriate that he earned an assist in his 1,000th game, because Kopitar has consistently racked up large helpers and has never had fewer than 12 more assists than goals in a season. Kopitar's team might be a mess this season, but he remains a solid play in most formats because of how well he sets up the Kings' few goals.