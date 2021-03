Kopitar recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kopitar set up Alex Iafallo's tally at 19:42 of the first period. The 33-year-old Kopitar has collected four goals and eight helpers in nine games during March. He just keeps rolling in 2020-21 -- the star center has 35 points, 64 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 25 hits through 29 contests overall.