Kopitar scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar has three multi-point efforts over his last four contests. The 35-year-old center's tally in the third period was also the game-winner, his second such goal this season. He's up to 17 goals, 48 points (14 on the power play), 116 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-5 rating through 56 outings.