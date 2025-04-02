Kopitar scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kopitar's tally in the first period held up as the game-winner, and he also set up Adrian Kempe's empty-netter in the third. Kopitar has produced three goals and six assists over his last seven games. The 37-year-old's shot volume remains dangerously low with just seven shots over his last 12 outings, but he's been efficient at converting his chances lately. For the season, the star center has 19 goals, 43 helpers, 89 shots, 62 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 74 appearances.