Kings' Anze Kopitar: Goes off for four goals

Kopitar found twine four times in Thursday's 7-1 win over Colorado.

Not surprisingly, the veteran center also skated to a plus-3 and finished with a total of seven shots on goal -- a season high. After several disappointing seasons that had many suggesting he was on the downside of his career, Kopitar continues to blow away his previous career highs in the goal (33), assist (53) and point (86) columns. Give yourself a pat on the back if you were savvy to draft him last fall.