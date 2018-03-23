Kings' Anze Kopitar: Goes off for four goals
Kopitar found twine four times in Thursday's 7-1 win over Colorado.
Not surprisingly, the veteran center also skated to a plus-3 and finished with a total of seven shots on goal -- a season high. After several disappointing seasons that had many suggesting he was on the downside of his career, Kopitar continues to blow away his previous career highs in the goal (33), assist (53) and point (86) columns. Give yourself a pat on the back if you were savvy to draft him last fall.
More News
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Crushes Red Wings with four-point night•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Notches two assists in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Second straight multi-point game•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Powers Kings past Vegas•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Scores twice versus Sabres•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Registers two points in loss to Canes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...