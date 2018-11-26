Kings' Anze Kopitar: Helps lead charge during big night
Kopitar had a goal and two assists during Sunday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.
Kopitar was heavily involved during Sunday's big win over the Oilers, tying for the game high point total. It was Kopitar's second multi-point night of the year as he now has seven goals and six assists. Fantasy owners will hope this kick starts what has been a fairly slow campaign for the center as he has 13 points in his 22 appearances this season.
