Kings' Anze Kopitar: Helps lead charge during big night

Kopitar had a goal and two assists during Sunday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.

Kopitar was heavily involved during Sunday's big win over the Oilers, tying for the game high point total. It was Kopitar's second multi-point night of the year as he now has seven goals and six assists. Fantasy owners will hope this kick starts what has been a fairly slow campaign for the center as he has 13 points in his 22 appearances this season.