Kings' Anze Kopitar: Helps on both scores
Kopitar landed two assists in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Canucks.
Kopitar followed up his 92-point 2017-18 campaign with a sluggish nine points in the first 20 games of this season. He's coming on strong now, though, racking up a goal and five assists in the last three contests. Kopitar has a solid opportunity to continue to pace Thursday against Oilers, who he notched three points against just days ago.
More News
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Helps lead charge during big night•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Snaps five-game point drought•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Notches assist in win•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Set to play Saturday•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Surprise scratch Thursday•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Looks to be in midseason form•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...