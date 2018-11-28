Kings' Anze Kopitar: Helps on both scores

Kopitar landed two assists in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Canucks.

Kopitar followed up his 92-point 2017-18 campaign with a sluggish nine points in the first 20 games of this season. He's coming on strong now, though, racking up a goal and five assists in the last three contests. Kopitar has a solid opportunity to continue to pace Thursday against Oilers, who he notched three points against just days ago.