Kopitar produced a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

If there's two things Kopitar has specialized in this year, it's assists and power-play production. The 33-year-old center is up to 40 points (eight goals, 32 helpers), of which 22 have come with the man advantage. Kopitar has added 84 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating in 37 contests.