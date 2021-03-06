Kopitar notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Kopitar set up Dustin Brown for the go-ahead goal just 37 seconds into the third period. The 33-year-old Kopitar has amassed four helpers in his last three games to erase the sour taste of a three-game point drought. Overall, the Slovenian center has four goals, 21 assists, 45 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 22 outings. Fifteen of his points have come with the man advantage.