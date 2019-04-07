Kings' Anze Kopitar: Hits 60-point plateau

Kopitar scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kopitar's two-point effort got him to 60 points for the season, doing so in 81 appearances. The power-play tally prevented him from going empty on the man advantage this season, which would have been the first time since 2012-13 with no scores on the power play. While it's not the 92 points he had in 2017-18, Kopitar remains a valuable fantasy option heading into next year.