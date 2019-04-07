Kings' Anze Kopitar: Hits 60-point plateau
Kopitar scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Kopitar's two-point effort got him to 60 points for the season, doing so in 81 appearances. The power-play tally prevented him from going empty on the man advantage this season, which would have been the first time since 2012-13 with no scores on the power play. While it's not the 92 points he had in 2017-18, Kopitar remains a valuable fantasy option heading into next year.
More News
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Generates assist in 1,000th game•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Sets up overtime winner•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Records three helpers•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Leads comeback with two points•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Posts power-play helper•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Carries offense despite loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...