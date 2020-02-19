Kings' Anze Kopitar: In giving mood lately
Kopitar enjoyed his third consecutive two-assist game Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to the Jets.
Kopitar was credited with the secondary assist on each of Dustin Brown's two goals, giving him six helpers and a plus-5 rating over the last three games. The veteran has gone 13 games without a goal but has stayed plenty productive by producing 14 assists during that stretch.
