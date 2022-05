Kopitar scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist, logged three hits and went minus-4 in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Kopitar was a part of both of the Kings' goals in a blowout loss. These were his first two points in three playoff outings this year. The center had 19 goals, 48 assists and 210 shots on net in 81 regular-season contests, but the Oilers have been able to effectively limit his production so far.