Kopitar picked up a pair of power-play assists and contributed two hits Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Kopitar came into the night without a point in his previous three games -- his longest such skid of the season -- but supplied assists on goals by Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe to help turn a 3-0 deficit into a 3-3 tie. It was the eighth multi-point game of the year for the 33-year-old, who has four goals and 19 assists after 20 games.